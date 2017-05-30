This Day With God | Time to Do Something

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/05/30/time-to-do-something/



Do not merely listen to the word, and so deceive yourselves. Do what it says. Anyone who listens to the word but does not do what it says is like a man who looks at his face in a mirror and, after looking at himself, goes away and immediately forgets what he looks like. – James 1:22-24

As pointed out in the post “Made Free In Christ”, the Holy Spirit became available for all who believe in Christ; giving strength, guidance, and power do something. With freedom comes the responsibility to make the right choices and apply our faith as the Spirit councils our daily activities.

This day with God, let us look through the prism of God’s principles. Let us listen to music that inspires, let us observe people who live according to God’s principles, and let us seek better ways to share with others the lessons learned.

We can come up with ideas that can help everyone live better lives. God created us be His hands and feet. Just like in the song Do Something by Matthew West, let us build on what God has done yesterday and let us dream big dreams for tomorrow.





