This Day With God | Through His Diverse People

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/05/01/through-his-diverse-people/



Paul’s authority was challenged even after fourteen years of being converted and preaching the Gospel. As we read in Galatians 2:1-10, we get the account of Paul’s contact with the Jerusalem leaders and this strengthens the case for his independent apostleship. Church leaders accepted Paul only when they began to understand that God gives unique areas of ministry through His diverse people.

Paul’s co-workers in preaching the Gospel were Barnabas who was a circumcised Jew And Titus; a Gentile Christian who had never submitted to circumcision but was saved. The church leaders accepted and approved what Paul was doing with this one stipulation; they were to remember those in need.

Christianity works because it leads people to freedom and not bondage. It works when all types of people work together with a common purpose so that individual talents are blended together. It works when there is concern for people and when there is plan at helping them in their circumstance to rise above poverty into a position where basic needs are met.

This day with You Lord, we want to use our talents for Your purposes. Blend our talents to rise above the current challenges and overcome the hardships of a society in need. With one mind and in one voice because of Jesus Christ. Amen.

Image Source