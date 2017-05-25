Seedbed | Threshing Floor Podcast 088: Ascension, JD Walt, and Zip Line Jesus

Original Posting At http://www.seedbed.com/threshing-floor-podcast-088/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=threshing-floor-podcast-088



It’s Ascension day! For our second-to-last episode, we sit down with our former boss, current friend, and always Jedi High Master, JD. Walt. We’ve been looking forward to this conversation. Buckle your belts and hold on. This is some next-level stuff.

* The day Jesus took off.

* Waylon Jennings “If you see me getting smaller…”

* zip lining Jesus

* heaven is sideways. It’s right here.

* Jesus is 6 feet way

* The holy spirit brings Jesus from with us to within us

* What does it mean for us to have a king

* multidimensional state of reality

* Where is he and where are we?

* Chad preached ascension without knowing it.

* What if we are all asleep?

* #somelivesmatter

* what is the meaning of divine love?

* Enlightenment doesn’t mean upward, it faces downward.

* Love is counterintuitive

* T-shirts

Mentioned

The Unseen Real by Steve Seamands

Surprised by hope by NT Wright

How the world Lost its Story – Robert Jenson