Seedbed | Threshing Floor Podcast 087: Pete Greig, Prayer and Stallone

Welcome to the Threshing Floor. We talk with Pete Greig, founder of the 24/7 prayer movement and author. This conversation comes live from New Room 2016.

We also share

Bill Nye meme’s

Rocky 4

Over The Top

Stallone Movies

Longing for more of God

Tired of past and present forms of prayer

Tired of out-sourcing prayer to the old ladies

The Lord will try to bless us in and through prayer

We have to learn to talk to God and act out Holy things

Prayer is not static, it’s where everything begins

The Glory of God manifests itself in the dirt of the world

Big Threshing Floor news

Mentioned:

New Room 2017

Red Moon Rising

Dirty Glory