Seedbed | Threshing Floor Podcast 087: Pete Greig, Prayer and Stallone

Welcome to the Threshing Floor. We talk with Pete Greig, founder of the 24/7 prayer movement and author. This conversation comes live from New Room 2016.

We also share

  • Bill Nye meme’s
  • Rocky 4
  • Over The Top
  • Stallone Movies
  • Longing for more of God
  • Tired of past and present forms of prayer
  • Tired of out-sourcing prayer to the old ladies
  • The Lord will try to bless us in and through prayer
  • We have to learn to talk to God and act out Holy things
  • Prayer is not static, it’s where everything begins
  • The Glory of God manifests itself in the dirt of the world
  • Big Threshing Floor news

Mentioned:

New Room 2017
Red Moon Rising
Dirty Glory

