Seedbed | Threshing Floor Podcast 087: Pete Greig, Prayer and Stallone

Welcome to the Threshing Floor. We talk with Pete Greig, founder of the 24/7 prayer movement and author. This conversation comes live from New Room 2016.
We also share
- Bill Nye meme’s
- Rocky 4
- Over The Top
- Stallone Movies
- Longing for more of God
- Tired of past and present forms of prayer
- Tired of out-sourcing prayer to the old ladies
- The Lord will try to bless us in and through prayer
- We have to learn to talk to God and act out Holy things
- Prayer is not static, it’s where everything begins
- The Glory of God manifests itself in the dirt of the world
- Big Threshing Floor news
Mentioned:
