This Day With God | This Day With God 2017-05-28 06:47:15

This week, we will continue the journey and share more thoughts from the study of Galatians 4-5. Have a wonderful Memorial Day!

Below are some questions for reflection

Galatians 4:21-31

Which child of Abraham are Christians more like? Why? What are the responsibilities of being made free in Christ? How will you exercise them today?

Galatians 5:1-12

What is significant about Paul’s reemphasis of accepting Christ as Savior (See also Galatians 1:1, 1:11-24)? Being justified, what is your hope as a believer? How does this fact affect your attitude toward yourself and others?

Believe that God has a great plan for you.

Victory starts by having a plan. By accepting God’s plan for us, all we need to do is follow and believe He will provide the power. He will give the upper hand to make what seems impossible possible.

