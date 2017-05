Original Posting At http://thenakedalien.blogspot.com/2017/05/things-built.html



Things by the mind desired –

Things built by human hands,

Last but just an earthly while.





Things by the Spirit inspired –

Things built by human souls.

Abide for a heavenly while.





And the Maker of the cosmos

All the while, all the while,

All the while…





Tiwago

(photography by tiwago)