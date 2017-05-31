Pastor Patrick - Never On A Sunday | The Woman’s Study Bible NKJV (e-book) – A Review

Original Posting At http://pastor-patrick.blogspot.com/2017/05/the-womans-study-bible-nkjv-e-book.html



The Woman’s Study Bible

NKJV

(e-book)





A Review

I have reviewed a number of Study Bibles and Devotional Bibles, but I have never been stymied to write a review by the nature of the e-book itself. At least until now.

I originally expected to receive a paper copy of this Bible – but received an e-book instead. The e-book was provided as both a mobi (i.e. Kindle) format and an ePub (i.e. Nook) format. I chose to explore the ePub version – and had a mixed reaction to what I found.

The footnotes, sidenotes, and essays, that I could find were well-written and helpful. However, unlike a paper copy, this reader found it difficult to “page” through the various notes and helps. I felt hampered – the most valuable material was hard to access. This was complicated by the fact that after following a link there often was no simple mechanism to return to the original location.

I expect that a paper edition would overcome most of these difficulties – so I have given it a three-star review. I would prefer to not rate this e-book at all (note – this is not saying zero stars). I would probably give a paper copy four or five stars. The material is useful and helpful – just not accessible.

