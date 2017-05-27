Seedbed | THE WEEKLY CHECK-IN

Original Posting At http://www.seedbed.com/the-weekly-check-in-16/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=the-weekly-check-in-16



May 27, 2017

Acts 1:12-14 (NIV)

12 Then the apostles returned to Jerusalem from the hill called the Mount of Olives, a Sabbath day’s walk from the city. 13 When they arrived, they went upstairs to the room where they were staying. Those present were Peter, John, James and Andrew; Philip and Thomas, Bartholomew and Matthew; James son of Alphaeus and Simon the Zealot, and Judas son of James. 14 They all joined together constantly in prayer, along with the women and Mary the mother of Jesus, and with his brothers.



WATCH THIS

—

Join the Daily Text Facebook group here.

Subscribe to receive the Daily Text email.

Join the Daily Text Fasting Challenge here. Whenever you sign up, it will begin the following Tuesday.

J.D. Walt, is a Bond Slave of the Lord Jesus Christ. jd.walt@seedbed.com.