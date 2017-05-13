THE WEEKLY CHECK-IN

May 13, 2017

Psalm 121 (NIV)

1 I lift up my eyes to the mountains—

where does my help come from?

2 My help comes from the Lord,

the Maker of heaven and earth.

3 He will not let your foot slip—

he who watches over you will not slumber;

4 indeed, he who watches over Israel

will neither slumber nor sleep.

5 The Lord watches over you—

the Lord is your shade at your right hand;

6 the sun will not harm you by day,

nor the moon by night.

7 The Lord will keep you from all harm—

he will watch over your life;

8 the Lord will watch over your coming and going

both now and forevermore.

J.D. Walt, is a Bond Slave of the Lord Jesus Christ. jd.walt@seedbed.com.