This Day With God | The Week Ahead

This week, we will continue the journey and share more thoughts from the study of Galatians 3.

Below are some questions for reflection:

Galatians 3:15-18

*Is any condition laid on Abraham to receive the promise (See Gen. 15:1-21)? How does Paul refute the objection that the Law of Moses annuls the promise to Abraham and show the priority of faith? How do you receive the inheritance of salvation?

Galatians 3:19-29

*What does faith do that that the law cannot do? How can you display oneness with other believers in Christ today?

Believe that God has a great plan for you.

Victory starts by having a plan. By accepting God’s plan for us, all we need to do is follow and believe He will provide the power. He will give the upper hand to make what seems impossible possible.

