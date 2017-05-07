This Day With God | The Week Ahead

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/05/07/the-week-ahead-17/



This week, we will continue the journey and share some thoughts from the study of Galatians 3.

Below are some questions for reflection.

Galatians 3:1-9

*On what basis does a person receive the Spirit? What specific promise or commandment is God asking you to believe (act on) today?

Galatians 3:10-14

*Can you erase past guilt by trying harder to obey the law in the present? Who has brought you out of the curse (punishment) of the law? How? Why?

Believe that God has a great plan for you.

Victory starts by having a plan. By accepting God’s plan for us, all we need to do is follow and believe He will provide the power. He will give the upper hand to make what seems impossible possible.

