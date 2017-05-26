the MethoBlog

musings of the methodist world

SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | THE THEOLOGY OF SLEEP

By Leave a Comment

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/05/the-theology-of-sleep.html


I was surprised to find that the Bible has much to say about what John Ballie called the theology of sleep. Sleep is a gift from God:
“I will both lie down and sleep in peace;
for You alone, O LORD, make me lie down in safety.” (Psalm 4:8)


It is an act of trust: I am reminded when I go to sleep that the world is in God’s hands, not mine. The world will get along very well even though I am not awake to try to control things. At the appropriate time, my eyes will open and I will receive the gift of wakefulness once again.

“I lie down and sleep;

I wake again, for the LORD sustains me.” (Psalm 3:5)


John Ortberg in “The Life You’ve Always Wanted”


#4106

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

UMR / CWM / MethoBlog
P.O Box 246
Wichita Falls, TX 76307
Tel: (972) 333-9870
Contact Us

CONNECT

RSS the United Methodist Reporter

RSS United Methodist News Service