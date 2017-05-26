SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | THE THEOLOGY OF SLEEP

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/05/the-theology-of-sleep.html



I was surprised to find that the Bible has much to say about what John Ballie called the theology of sleep. Sleep is a gift from God:

“I will both lie down and sleep in peace;

for You alone, O LORD, make me lie down in safety.” (Psalm 4:8)





It is an act of trust: I am reminded when I go to sleep that the world is in God’s hands, not mine. The world will get along very well even though I am not awake to try to control things. At the appropriate time, my eyes will open and I will receive the gift of wakefulness once again.





“I lie down and sleep;

I wake again, for the LORD sustains me.” (Psalm 3:5)





— John Ortberg in “The Life You’ve Always Wanted”







