Beguine Again | the sacred teachers

Original Posting At http://beguineagain.com/the-sacred-teachers/



out of the threads of your liturgical languages

out of the spare sculpture of your homely wisdom

we formed clubs and built ironclad canon

we spawned conspiracies of hate –

now we are goose barnacles clinging to the rotting flotsam of old boats,

we are weighted with the dust of fear and the mold of suspicion

though we bluster and grandstand our way through time,

the original purity of your intentions is still rooted in Eternity,

your guileless simplicity is stronger than the dogs of war,

it is the calm light at the center of our frenzied dark

it is the grace of rain after a drought,

the rivers of compassion that flow as tears

sometimes we hear your spirits whispering

in the mindful pleasure of our morning tea

in the rhythmic stirring of a pot of oatmeal

or in a fresh dawning after a tide has turned

and the wind of rectitude has cleared the air

© 2017, poem and photograph, Jamie Dedes (The Poet by Day and Coffee, Tea and Poetry), All rights reserved