SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | THE PEOPLE DYNAMIC

“Let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds, not giving up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging one another — and all the more as you see the Day approaching.” (Hebrews 10:24-25 NIV)

In the small, sharing group lies the power which enables persons to love more fully and live more creatively. This power is the people dynamic — “the power we have to recreate each other and ourselves through caring and sharing”.

— Howard Clinebell in “The People Dynamic: Changing Self and Society Through Growth Groups”

