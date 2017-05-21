Beguine Again | The Neverending Story

Original Posting At http://beguineagain.com/the-neverending-story/



One of the most inspiring images I know is that of an old-time typewriter. I could never type on those things because my fingers weren’t strong and coordinated enough to press the keys. By the time I took typing in tenth grade, the school had electric typewriters for us to use. I had the opposite problem with the electric ones. The keys were so easy to push that any little random movement my fingers made would strike a key.

Finally computers came along, and like Goldilocks, I found that writing on a computer keyboard was just right. For the first time, I was able to put words together and tell the world who I was, what I believed, and figure out how I was supposed to fit into the world around me.

It’s a neverending story. And it all began with a keyboard that I couldn’t even use.