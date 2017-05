Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/05/the-joy-of-lord.html



“The joy of the Lord is your strength” is God’s promise to His people (Nehemiah 8:10)… “The joy of the Lord” is an attribute we receive from heaven. It is both a gift and a choice. The Lord’s joy doesn’t provide constant happiness or shallow amusement. Rather, it is a deep awareness that we are His, and that eternal life is ours.



— Stephen Arterburn in “The Power Book”