Seedbed | The Church and Sexual Perversity (It’s Not What You Think)

The only time Jesus uses the word, “perverse” he uses it to describe an unbelieving generation which failed to meet the immediate needs of a would-be follower of Jesus (Matthew 17:17; Luke 9:41). In today’s Seven Minute Seminary, Dr. Mark Ongley challenges the church to be a community that comes alongside the sexually broken in order to heal them and lead them to God.

Mark Ongley’s book, Into the Light: Redeeming the Church’s Discussion of Sexuality is available in our store, along with video segments that can be watched or studied by individuals and/or groups. Through the month of February, you’ll get a second copy free when purchasing the book! Learn more here.

