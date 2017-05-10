Seedbed | The Church and Sexual Perversity (It’s Not What You Think)

Original Posting At http://www.seedbed.com/the-church-and-sexual-perversity-its-not-what-you-think/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=the-church-and-sexual-perversity-its-not-what-you-think



The only time Jesus uses the word, “perverse” he uses it to describe an unbelieving generation which failed to meet the immediate needs of a would-be follower of Jesus (Matthew 17:17; Luke 9:41). In today’s Seven Minute Seminary, Dr. Mark Ongley challenges the church to be a community that comes alongside the sexually broken in order to heal them and lead them to God.

Mark Ongley's book, Into the Light: Redeeming the Church's Discussion of Sexuality is available in our store, along with video segments that can be watched or studied by individuals and/or groups.