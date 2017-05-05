“And Jesus took bread, gave thanks and broke it, and gave it to them, saying, ‘This is My body which is given for you; do this in remembrance of Me.’” (Luke 22:19 NKJV)

In communion we believe that this meal is where we meet Christ, crucified and risen, who comes to be with His disciples once more. His broken body, His suffering and betrayal are transfigured by the power of God to call life from death, and who offers that same possibility to us in the bread and the cup. Three things help us. Communion is about memory — here again are the stories of Jesus and how can you make these stories more your own? Communion is about prayer. How am I present to the presence of God? And communion is a meal, our meal as the body of Christ. How do we walk mountaintop and valley with each other — how do we listen to one another, and allow ourselves to be changed by each other?

— Rev. Kenneth Fell

#4091