Summer Plans

So, what will you be doing this summer?
In past years, I have taken a break from blogging during the summer. I haven’t ruled that out, but thought I might try something else instead.
My plan for this summer (as it stands right now) is this:
- Post four times a week instead of five. I’ll take Fridays off.
- Stop posting Logos posts. Those are usually on Fridays, so I won’t restrict myself to doing one of those every week.
- Think about a few mini-series of posts – four posts in a week connected to each other. I already have some ideas about those, so I’ll flesh those out.
- As I usually do, if I’m on vacation, I’ll take a blogging break.
I hope you enjoy your summer! Take some Fridays off – I love Fridays. There is something special about them – full of potential.
