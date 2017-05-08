This Day With God | Spirit Is Received By Those Who Have Believed

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/05/08/spirit-is-received-by-those-who-have-believed/



Explained by Paul in Galatians 3:1-9 is that the Spirit is received by those who have believed in Christ and not by works of the law. We receive this great power not because of what we have done but because of what Christ has done on the Cross.

There may be something you can act on today that could turn your life around. With God, everything is possible if you simply believe. God blesses those who seek His advice and follow through on His guidance. This day with God, pay attention to your dreams and think about ways to take action on His prompting. God blesses those who seek His advice and follow through on His guidance.

Dreaming big and acting on our dreams is very important because God can take our dreams and help us not only achieve them but along the way, inspire others to dream big too. In so doing, more opportunities are provided for all people to flourish.

Prayer is our greatest power because we are speaking to the ONE who already has the answers to the issues we face so today Lord, we pray for faith. We believe the Spirit will be with us helping to solve problems at work, at home, and wherever we are. Today Lord, we are putting Your guidance into practice. Amen.