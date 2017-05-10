Beguine Again | soul, as incorruptible as stone

Original Posting At http://beguineagain.com/soul-as-incorruptible-as-stone/



there are transitional moments, spaces filled with

wildfire and earthquake and avalanche, yet wilderness

speaks more of the sun pouring his heart out in dapples

and of the paced stew of the ever-changing seasons,

the promise of rough footpaths alongside the lives of trees

and lonely lakes that mirror endless sky-play and always

those smart birds hitching free rides on thermal columns

how cherish-able is the insouciance of the wild, how prized

for its medicinal value, for its stringy-barked eucalyptus

and curly moss, the breathe of its purity in the tossing up

and carving out of shapely mountains and palisades,

high-principled stone obelisks rising from frothing seas

and from the evergreen stillness of the land, the wilderness ~

so reverent in their prayers, their songs of praise, they soar

tower-like, a marvel of primordial cathedrals spinning

past the cruciferous hallmark of hawk against the wide

and cloud-bedecked sky; ageless, these untamed places are

rock-solid sanity and tree anchored, feeding those who sit

one with them, who own the wilderness essence from the heart’s

unbroken core, finding their own soul as incorruptible as stone

© 2014, poem, Jamie Dedes (The Poet by Day and Coffee, Tea and Poetry), All rights reserved; the photograph of Big Sur is in the public domain