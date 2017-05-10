Beguine Again | soul, as incorruptible as stone

Original Posting At http://beguineagain.com/soul-as-incorruptible-as-stone/
there are transitional moments, spaces filled with
wildfire and earthquake and avalanche, yet wilderness
speaks more of the sun pouring his heart out in dapples
and of the paced stew of the ever-changing seasons,
the promise of rough footpaths alongside the lives of trees
and lonely lakes that mirror endless sky-play and always
those smart birds hitching free rides on thermal columns
how cherish-able is the insouciance of the wild, how prized
for its medicinal value, for its stringy-barked eucalyptus
and curly moss, the breathe of its purity in the tossing up
and carving out of shapely mountains and palisades,
high-principled stone obelisks rising from frothing seas
and from the evergreen stillness of the land, the wilderness ~
so reverent in their prayers, their songs of praise, they soar
tower-like, a marvel of primordial cathedrals spinning
past the cruciferous hallmark of hawk against the wide
and cloud-bedecked sky; ageless, these untamed places are
rock-solid sanity and tree anchored, feeding those who sit
one with them, who own the wilderness essence from the heart’s
unbroken core, finding their own soul as incorruptible as stone
© 2014, poem, Jamie Dedes (The Poet by Day and Coffee, Tea and Poetry), All rights reserved; the photograph of Big Sur is in the public domain
