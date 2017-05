Original Posting At http://thenakedalien.blogspot.com/2017/05/snow.html



Every snowflake was created unique.

Every snowflake was modified by time and circumstances uniquely.

Every snowflake looks fragile and weak.

Every snowflake is beautiful.





A fellowship of snowflakes is a blessing to some, but a curse to others.

A fellowship of snowflakes is a protective mantle.

A fellowship of snowflakes is a blizzard.

A fellowship of snowflakes levels the field.