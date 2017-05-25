SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | SHARING YOUR CHRISTIAN EXPERIENCE

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/05/sharing-your-christian-experience.html



The depth of our religious experience can be tested by the irrepressible impulse to share with others what we have experienced — to bring others to the fountain from which we have drunk. That’s what evangelism is all about. Asian theologian D. T. Niles defined it as “one beggar telling another beggar where to find bread.” The strategy for evangelism rests on this simple foundation: personal witness. One loving heart sets another heart on fire; one person whose spiritual hunger and thirst has been satisfied introduces another to Him who alone will feed our ravaging hunger — Jesus, “the bread which came down from heaven” (John 6:41). Who will assuage our burning thirst? Jesus, the living water “welling up to eternal life” (John 4:14).



Do you feel an irrepressible impulse to share your Christian experience, to bring others to the fountain from which you have drunk? Keep asking yourself that question. It’s a good way to test the growing depth of your relationship to Christ.



— Maxie Dunnam in “Living the Psalms: A Confidence for All Seasons”







