This Day With God | Set Free

Paul explains in Galatians 3:19-29 that it is faith in Christ that sets us free. The Law can reveal sin but it can’t provide eternal life. Faith in Christ disarms the power sin has over us so we are saved. There was no need for the law once Christ was resurrected and now the Holy Spirit indwells all believers.

The Holy Spirit in all believers creates the feeling of oneness as we have concern for our brothers and sisters in Christ. We can pray for each other and know that God is with us fixing the issues that hold us back.

At home or at work, no job is too menial. In everything we do, we are inspired to work hard because we are working for Christ. We can have confidence in what we do and we have a greater chance of being the best person we can be because of Christ.

This day with You Lord, we pray that we follow Your will in our lives. That we take what You are doing and work together to give You glory. We are thankful for the Holy Spirit because we are able to tap into Your resources. We have available the faith, hope, and love from other believers and can get help from their talents and skills. We work as a team as Jesus is the team leader. He provides the Way and give us the directions. Amen.

