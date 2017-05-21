Nikos | Sermon (May 21) by Rev. Robert McDowell "Created for Purpose"

Original Posting At http://pastorrobert-nikos.blogspot.com/2017/05/sermon-may-21-by-rev-robert-mcdowell.html
What is your understanding of science and the Bible? Do you think they can coexist as Pastor Robert suggests from his sermon?
Since the word, “create” means “to give purpose,” the creation story is meant to help us think about our purpose as human beings in the world. We were created for the purpose of being God’s “image bearers” which involves reflecting God’s love back onto God which is what we do when we worship and reflecting God’s love out into the world which is what we do when we serve and seek to be a blessing in our world.
How does this understanding of being created in the image of God (worship & service) give meaning and purpose in the way you live out your life?
Pastor Robert shared how his west highland terrier dogs don’t struggle with their purpose in the world. Their purpose is to chase squirrels and dig!
Why do you think we as humans seem to struggle with our purpose in life from time to time? What do dogs know that we don’t know?????
Close your time of sharing by reading out loud the purpose that God has given our church: “Our purpose is to make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of our community and world.”
How can our church always remember this awesome purpose that God has given us? Share some ways.
