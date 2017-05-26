the MethoBlog

We Your People, Ours the Journey | Sermon: Let (it) Go

Original Posting At https://pastorbecca.wordpress.com/2017/05/25/sermon-let-it-go/


emerge series“Let (it) Go- Leaving Behind what We Don’t Need”

(May 21, 2017) Sometimes, too much change, even good change, like leaving behind oppression in Egypt, or like God conquering death in Jesus Christ, can throw us off balance. It can be hard to let go of the past, no matter what that past is like. Gently, we offer to God those things that we need to let go, like the empty shell of a chrysalis, so that we are ready to journey on. (Exodus 16:1-3, 9-12John 21:1-14)

