Musings of a Naked Alien | Selah

What is a wildflower, if not a psalm sung by Creation?

Dependent upon both fire and water – each in measure.

Dancing with the fickle wind, while kissing the light.

Growing from out of fertile death and decay’s remains.

Chancing discovery and consumption; a revelation of glory.

What a weak and mighty entity, that works such miracles;

Bringing me forgotten hope and joy, out of my long winter.



Selah!





Tiwago









(photography by tiwago)





