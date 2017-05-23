the MethoBlog

Musings of a Naked Alien | Selah

What is a wildflower, if not a psalm sung by Creation?
Dependent upon both fire and water – each in measure.
Dancing with the fickle wind, while kissing the light.
Growing from out of fertile death and decay’s remains.
Chancing discovery and consumption; a revelation of glory.
What a weak and mighty entity, that works such miracles;
Bringing me forgotten hope and joy, out of my long winter.

Selah!

