Allan R. Bevere | Scriptures and Prayer for the Sixth Sunday of Easter

Old Testament: Acts 17:22-31

Psalter: Psalm 66:8-20

Epistle: 1 Peter 3:13-22

Gospel: John 14:15-21

___

Living and gracious God, through the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ you have brought us out to a spacious place where we are called to live as those redeemed. Empower us by your spirit to keep your commandments, that we may show forth your love with gentle word and reverent deed to all your people. Amen.