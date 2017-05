Original Posting At http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/allanbevere/ROss/~3/8BTYXjMZpn8/scriptures-and-prayer-for-seventh.html



First Reading: Acts 1:6-14

Psalter: Psalm 68:1-10, 32-35

Epistle: 1 Peter 4:12-14; 5:6-11

Gospel: John 17:1-11

___

O God of glory, your Son Jesus Christ suffered for us and ascended to your right hand. Unite us with Christ and each other, in suffering and in joy, that all your children may be drawn into your bountiful dwelling. Amen.