First Reading: Acts 2:42-47

Psalter: Psalm 23

Epistle: 1 Peter 2:19-25

Gospel: John 10:1-10

___

Holy Shepherd, you know your sheep by name and lead us to safety through the valleys of death. Guide us by your voice, that we may walk in certainty and security to the joyous feast prepared in your house, where we celebrate with you forever. Amen.