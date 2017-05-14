Allan R. Bevere | Scriptures and Prayer for the Fifth Sunday of Easter

Original Posting At http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/allanbevere/ROss/~3/t_HtqV7Rj80/scriptures-and-prayer-for-fifth-sunday.html



First Reading: Acts 7:55-60

Psalter: Psalm 31:1-5, 15-16

Epistle: 1 Peter 2:2-10

Gospel: John 14:1-14

Risen Christ, you prepare a place for us, in your heavenly home. Draw us more deeply into yourself, through scripture read, water splashed, bread broken, wine poured, so that when our hearts are troubled, we will know you more completely as the way, the truth, and the life. Amen.