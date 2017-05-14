the MethoBlog

Allan R. Bevere | Scriptures and Prayer for the Fifth Sunday of Easter

First Reading: Acts 7:55-60

Psalter: Psalm 31:1-5, 15-16

Epistle: 1 Peter 2:2-10

Gospel: John 14:1-14
Risen Christ, you prepare a place for us, in your heavenly home. Draw us more deeply into yourself, through scripture read, water splashed, bread broken, wine poured, so that when our hearts are troubled, we will know you more completely as the way, the truth, and the life. Amen.

