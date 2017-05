Original Posting At http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/allanbevere/ROss/~3/iFPInW2B1yE/scriptures-and-prayer-for-ascension-of.html



First Reading: Acts 1:1-11

Psalter: Psalm 47 or Psalm 93

Epistle: Ephesians 1:15-23

Gospel: Luke 24:44-53

___

Gracious Father, your ascended Son promised the gift of holy power. Send your Spirit of revelation and wisdom, that in the blessed freedom of hope, we may witness to the grace of forgiveness and sing songs of joy with the peoples of earth to the One who makes us one body. Amen.