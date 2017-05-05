This Day With God | Run to the ONE

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/05/05/run-to-the-one/
Joshua 16-19 has inspired the poem below. God wants us to accept our lot in life. He gives each of us talents and ideas. This weekend my friends, use these talents and ideas for His glory.
Receiving the gift
Obtained through His Son;
In all occasions
I run to the ONE.
Taking just one step,
One step at a time;
Higher and higher
I persist on the climb.
The Holy Spirit
Promised to me;
Joyfully received
And setting me free.
Your Spirit given
Is a great reward;
Flowing inside me
Proceeding outward.
Thank You for the helper
From up above.
May my life be proof
Of Your boundless love.
By Mark Shields – © 05-04-2017
Image Source
