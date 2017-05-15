the MethoBlog

musings of the methodist world

The Thoughtful Pastor | Right-handers=Good; Left-handers=Evil

By

Original Posting At http://www.patheos.com/blogs/thoughtfulpastor/2017/05/15/righthandersgood-lefthandersevil/


The dominant world enriches itself endlessly when it makes room for the less-dominant to have a voice. Those on the margins: left-handed, minority, poor, mentally and physically challenged, non-cis-gendered—anything that is different from the dominant, mainstream culture—have voices that must be heard and embraced. Right-handers comprise 85-90% of human population. Many tools—table saws, scissors, manual [Read More…]

