SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | RECREATING YOUR PAST

Jesus said, “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing.” (Luke 23:34a NIV)

When you forgive someone, you slice away the wrong from the person who did it. You disengage that person from his hurtful act. You recreate him. At one moment you identify him ineradicably as the person who did you wrong. The next moment you change that identity. He is remade in your memory. You think of him now not as the person who hurt you, but a person who needs you. You feel him now not as the person who alienated you, but as a person who belongs to you. Once you branded him as a person powerful in evil, but now you see him as a person weak in his needs. You recreated your past by recreating the person whose wrong made your past painful.

— Lewis Smedes

