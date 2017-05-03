Red Chair Music | Real love

Original Posting At https://redchairmusic.wordpress.com/2017/05/03/real-love/



Love.

Love is a powerful thing.

We speak often of the things we love,

our new shoes, a new song/movie/book/show/meme/gif/site/feed…

But real love,

the love a mother or father has for their child,

the love God has for you that was shown through Jesus

is far more powerful than our love for a good taco.

This love of Christ brings truth, brings light into the darkness, brings meaning to our lives.

We demonstrate this love in how we live our lives for the Kingdom of God. In 1 John 3:15 we’re asked to live out this love not just “with words or speech but with action and truth.”

So let us live out our day with the Love of Christ in all we do, because as Peter Rollins said, “to love is to know God precisely because God is Love.”