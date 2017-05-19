SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | PREACHING CHRIST

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/05/preaching-christ.html



“You see, we don’t go around preaching about ourselves. We preach that Jesus Christ is Lord, and we ourselves are your servants for Jesus’ sake.” (2 Corinthians 4:5 NLT)

The One we preach is not Christ-in-a-vacuum, nor a mystical Christ unrelated to the real world, nor even only the Jesus of ancient history, but rather the contemporary Christ who once lived and died, and now lives to meet human need in all its variety today.

— John Stott in “Between Two Worlds: The Challenge of Preaching Today”

