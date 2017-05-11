Sandpiper's Thoughts | Perspectives: Watch that First Step

Original Posting At http://sandpipersthoughts.blogspot.com/2017/05/perspectives-watch-that-first-step.html



Take a look at this picture. Do you see the door in the wall? Things like this really get me thinking. Who built this door? Where was it supposed to go? Why is it there? Does anyone ever open it, thinking it leads to the bathroom or a storage room, and get the shock of their lives?





Watch that first step! It’s a doozy.





Are there doors in our lives that lead to steps like this? Do we have doors in our lives that we open, not knowing where they go? Do we open them, and then close them very quickly, afraid we might fall? Do we never open them out of fear – fear of not knowing what is on the other side, or fear of knowing what is there, and not wanting to take the risk?





Are we afraid to open them because we might be tempted to take that first step?





This door (the one in the picture) opened (if it ever opened) into the multipurpose room of a church where the United Methodist Women were hosting a breakfast – a great breakfast. Would someone have opened the door and been so interested in breakfast that he or she would have found a way to take that step?





Will we open the door and be so excited about what we see that we’ll risk taking the step, just because what is on the other side is so much of what we want?



