Sandpiper's Thoughts | Perspectives: Locksmith

One day, I had to go get a couple of keys made. A person in the office suggested the locksmith a couple of blocks from the office. I could easily walk there, so I did. She suggested it because it is the same locksmith / key store that everyone has always used to have keys made for the building.





Doesn’t it look like it has been around forever? To me, it seems that nothing has changed in this store in decades.





I wonder how the business survives, making keys here and there. They have, so I have to be missing part of what they do – businesses have to adapt in order to last.





We don’t seem to understand that in the church. We are comfortable how we are, and we don’t really want to change, but can we continue to serve God – to carry out God’s mission – if we don’t adapt? Or will we disappear?



