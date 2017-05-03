Sandpiper's Thoughts | Perspectives: Light in Darkness

Original Posting At http://sandpipersthoughts.blogspot.com/2017/05/perspectives-light-in-darkness.html



I took this picture as I approached a church building for a meeting one evening. The church is not in a city – it’s in an area of West Virginia that has fewer street lights, fewer lights from other buildings. It sits close to the road but set back a little bit, on a rise. It’s a beautiful place.





As I approached it, I was struck by the light shining at the door. A light in darkness. I took the picture because I was convinced that this is what a church should be – a light in darkness.





How can the church do that? How can we, as part of the body of Christ, as individuals, shine that light?



