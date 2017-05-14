the MethoBlog

Appalachian Preacher | Out of the Shadows: The Valley of Death

Original Posting At https://appalachianpreacher.com/2017/05/13/out-of-the-shadows-the-valley-of-death/


Trigger Warning:  Suicide and Self-Harm. If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1.800.273.8255. or chat online with a trained specialist at www.CrisisChat.org. More resources will follow this post. I stood in our kitchen, picking over the contents of the basket which contained the family medicines. … Continue reading Out of the Shadows: The Valley of Death

