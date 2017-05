Original Posting At https://appalachianpreacher.com/2017/05/17/out-of-the-shadows-shallow-valleys-part-1/



The past couple of posts have been emotionally draining (certainly for me, and most likely for you as well), but not all valleys are so deep and long and dark. In fact, the valley I’m going to tell you about today was so shallow and well-lit that I barely recognized it as a valley. If … Continue reading Out of the Shadows: Shallow Valleys (Part 1)