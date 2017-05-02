This Day With God | One Mind and One Voice

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/05/02/one-mind-and-one-voice/



May the God who gives endurance and encouragement give you the same attitude of mind toward each other that Christ Jesus had, so that with one mind and one voice you may glorify the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ. – Romans 15:5-6

The post “Through His Diverse People” has some thoughts about Christianity and how it is like a relay race. We all help each other out with our unique abilities for God’s purposes.

A diverse group of people has an advantage because with one mind and one voice, they have the opportunity to pull together with various ideas and skill sets. Each day can be amazing when we fix problems together.

This song by Miranda Lambert talks about the pluses of All Kinds of Kinds.





