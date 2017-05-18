This Day With God | One In Christ

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/05/18/one-in-christ/



Two are better than one because they have a good return for their work: If one falls down, his friend can help him up. But pity the man who falls and has no one to help him up! – Ecclesiastes 4:9-10

I can remember years ago when the Bible study group I was a part of started a prayer chain. We prayed for each other and the group began to grow tremendously. It was a group of Christian singles just starting their careers. We would attend church together, have Bible Study together, and meet for social events together.

I look back on that group now and many friendships were formed. I’ve kept in contract with them and several couples are now missionaries around the world. There were even a few marriages from that group.

We can display oneness with other believers in Christ today. Our faith in Christ gives us the freedom we need and we have the opportunity to tap into our individual skills and talents for His glory. As you go about your day today, remember that you are never alone and that God has given other Christians to help us along the journey. How Great is Our God by Chris Tomlin!





