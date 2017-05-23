Sunday's Child | One Family, a Reflection on Galatians 3:23-29

Original Posting At http://suewhitt.blogspot.com/2017/05/one-family-reflection-on-galatians-323.html



Paul is writing to Gentile Christians who have been told that they must become Jews in order to qualify for being part of God’s family. He tells them, and through them, us, that they who are not Jews are still children of God.

Faith is the criterion–not citizenship, status, gender.

Jews are in God’s family. Those with faith in Christ are, as well.

The first Christians had to learn to accept non-Jews. Modern day Christians may still be having some difficulties in including people who are different. What are the modern day equivalents in verse 28?