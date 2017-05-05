UM Disability | News and notes from AMD, 5/5/17

Original Posting At http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/05/news-and-notes-from-amd-5517.html



As we approach annual conference season, a reminder about the amendment to Article 4:

http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/02/umc-article-4-amendment.html

Most housing discrimination problems are related to disability:

https://nextcity.org/daily/entry/housing-discrimination-us-report

May is Mental Health Month. MHA resources:

http://www.mentalhealthamerica.net/may

Over the counter hearing aids

http://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2017/04/24/524946910/is-it-time-for-hearing-aids-to-be-sold-over-the-counter

Tapping the power of neurodiversity

https://blog.dol.gov/2017/04/26/all-about-skills-tapping-power-neurodiversity

Updated information: 4th Global Missions Conference of the Deaf

https://www.umcd.org/newsnat/1708.html