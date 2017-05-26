UM Disability | News and notes from AMD, 5/25/17

Original Posting At http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/05/news-and-notes-from-amd-52517.html
UMC amendment:
https://gcsrw.wordpress.com/2017/05/16/open-the-door-to-add-abilities-in-the-united-methodist-constitution/
NYT Disability series: segregation lives
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/17/opinion/if-youre-in-a-wheelchair-segregation-lives.html?_r=1
NYT Disability series: the price of denial
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/24/opinion/disability-denial.html?ref=opinion
An Autistic Pastor Speaks
https://clergystuff.com/an-exceptional-people/an-autistic-pastor-speaks-what-you-need-to-know-about-me-others
Theology and health:
http://news.michiganumc.org/2017/05/book-job-health-care-theology/
Materials to share at annual conferences:
https://www.umdisability.org/conference/
—
This newsletter is generally issued weekly by the
United Methodist Association of Ministers with Disabilities,
a caucus of the United Methodist Church.
Click here to join this e-mail list.
Visit us on the web or Facebook.
Leave a Reply