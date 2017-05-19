the MethoBlog

UM Disability | News and Notes from AMD, 5/19/17

UM Disability blog: DMC Faith Development Curriculum released
http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/05/faith-development-curriculum-released.html

Creating a culture of accessibility (in a specific tech product, but the principles transfer)
https://blogs.dropbox.com/tech/2017/04/creating-a-culture-of-accessibility/

Is the “yes you can” mentality always best?
http://disabilityhorizons.com/2017/05/is-the-yes-you-can-mentality-always-best/

Clergy mental health
https://medium.com/christian-citizen/clergy-mental-health-30b1f960dac

Out of the shadows (suicide prevention)
https://appalachianpreacher.com/2017/05/13/out-of-the-shadows-the-valley-of-death/

Updated resources on accessible emergency communications
http://www.wirelessrerc.gatech.edu/updated-resources-accessible-emergency-communications

Click here for a list of events of interest to people in disability ministry.

This newsletter is generally issued weekly by the
United Methodist Association of Ministers with Disabilities,
a caucus of the United Methodist Church.

