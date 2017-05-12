the MethoBlog

UM Disability | News and Notes from AMD, 5/12/17

Original Posting At http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/05/news-and-notes-from-amd-51217.html


GBCS: a response to AHCA
https://umc-gbcs.org/faith-in-action/some-bad-news1

NYT disability series
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/03/opinion/my-medicaid-my-life.html

US News & World Report: Wheelchairs
http://health.usnews.com/wellness/articles/2017-05-11/these-10-people-wouldnt-give-up-their-wheelchairs-if-they-could

Storytelling and disability:
http://www.designsponge.com/2017/04/qa-with-rebekah-taussig.html

UM Disability Blog: Leo Yates Jr on Mental Health Month
http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/05/may-is-mental-health-awareness-month_8.html

Deaf Ministry seminars in FL and CA:
https://www.umdisability.org/event.html

Click here for a list of events of interest to people in disability ministry.

UMAMD logo with the UM Cross and Flame and several disability symbols
This newsletter is generally issued weekly by the
United Methodist Association of Ministers with Disabilities,
a caucus of the United Methodist Church.

