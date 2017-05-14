7 Piece Puzzle | Mother’s Day: The gifts that, really, matter

Original Posting At http://www.7piecepuzzle.com/2017/05/mothers-day-gifts-that-really-matter.html



A dear colleague in ministry, Rev. Andy Stoddard, shared this pastoral post offering hope to the broken-hearted facing Mother’s Day. What caused me to pause and really allow his words, like a soothing salve, to pour deep down into the plethora of piercings that dot my heart is I know he is a fellow sojourner of the broken way. Coming from someone else I would have scrolled right past it dismissing these quips as the fluffy stuff Hallmark cotton candy cards are made of.

I’m not really sure when this cynical bent first crept in. It was definitely after the death of my 12 year old son, but before the death of my mother. I think it just worsened after my mom blew us all out of the water by taking her life. And now it’s sometimes difficult to listen to others try to offer advice, tips, help if they have not been heart crushed as well. (I don’t share this like it’s a good thing. It’s a growing edge for sure.)

Those that have lost children. Those that have lost their mothers.

Somewhere in the middle of those two lonely sentences, twin pillars of tragedy, you will find bits and pieces of my shattered heart.

And no Mother’s Day breakfast in bed, no carnations offered by precious children at church, no Sunday afternoon fancy brunch, no creative gifts that say, “I know you,” no thoughtful cards, over the top Facebook accolades, or being offered chill time by the pool will take away this throbbing ache.





(Now Kirby family: if you happen to be reading this–this is NOT your cue to take back all the darling gestures you have planned for your wife/mother or are now cooking up in response. Let’s not go crazy here! And let the record state: I take back my earlier declaration, “We are just gonna skip Mother’s Day this year.” A Mother’s Day happy or two never hurt anyone!)





I’m just trying to say the broken dreams, shattered lives, loss of child or mother or both type of grief runs much deeper than what cards, chocolates and kisses can fix.

I know this.